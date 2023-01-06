Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Has Seen A Fall Of -99.12% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw 5.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.0 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.44M. That closing price of AVYA’s stock is at a discount of -11289.47% from its 52-week high price of $21.64 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days AVYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 11.63% to its value on the day. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) showed a performance of -84.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.15 million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -132.50% in the current quarter and calculating -135.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $585.2 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $597.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.30%.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 128.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.77% institutions for Avaya Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AVYA for having 9.53 million shares of worth $21.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 8.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.75 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.75 million shares of worth $15.13 million or 6.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.13 million in the company or a holder of 4.49% of company’s stock.