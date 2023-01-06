Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Adds 5.82% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.01 or -1.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $358.70M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -579.78% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 7.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.16%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.82% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -34.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.23 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -153.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.25% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.22% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 98.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.69 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $45.44 million and $37.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% while estimating it to be 24.60% for the next quarter.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.89% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 10.6 million shares of worth $9.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 4.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.76 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.42 million shares of worth $9.22 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.