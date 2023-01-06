Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Jumps 9.17%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.02 or 9.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.33M. That closing price of ATNX’s stock is at a discount of -689.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Athenex Inc. (ATNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.17%, in the last five days ATNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level. Athenex Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.01% in past 5-day. Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) showed a performance of -2.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.98 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Athenex Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.07% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.50% in the current quarter and calculating 43.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.68 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.10% during past 5 years.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.08% institutions for Athenex Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ATNX for having 15.53 million shares of worth $2.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.79 million shares of worth $0.9 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.