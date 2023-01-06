Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Gained 10.50% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 3.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at -$1.07 or -40.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $421.48M. That most recent trading price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -350.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a discount of -50.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -40.68%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 43.48% to its value on the day. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.50% in past 5-day. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of -24.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.28 million shares which calculate 11.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3105.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -323.08% for stock’s current value.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atai Life Sciences N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.31% while that of industry is -12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.50% in the current quarter and calculating 62.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.58% institutions for Atai Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ATAI for having 6.14 million shares of worth $20.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.09 million shares of worth $20.17 million or 3.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.