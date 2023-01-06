Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Is Currently -535.74% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.78 trading at -$0.35 or -2.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.58B. That most recent trading price of ASAN’s stock is at a discount of -535.74% from its 52-week high price of $74.89 and is indicating a discount of -1.02% from its 52-week low price of $11.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asana Inc. (ASAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.89%, in the last five days ASAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $11.78 price level, adding 18.19% to its value on the day. Asana Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.73% in past 5-day. Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) showed a performance of -15.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.94 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -154.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.87% for stock’s current value.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asana Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.09% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.10% in the current quarter and calculating -16.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.98 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.20% institutions for Asana Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ASAN for having 6.71 million shares of worth $117.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.02 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $35.15 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.