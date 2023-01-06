Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Are Up 39.52% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.12 or 10.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.29M. That most recent trading price of ACHL’s stock is at a discount of -282.26% from its 52-week high price of $4.74 and is indicating a premium of 39.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.38%, in the last five days ACHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/06/23 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Achilles Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of 24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.65% in past 5-day. Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) showed a performance of -34.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52100.0 shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1270.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -545.16% for stock’s current value.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Achilles Therapeutics plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.88% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -58.80% in the current quarter and calculating -26.70% decrease in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -160.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.20%.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.24% institutions for Achilles Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the top institutional holder at ACHL for having 11.09 million shares of worth $27.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 28.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.64 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.53 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21590.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $54406.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.