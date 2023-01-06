12-Month Price Target For Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Now Sits At $10.72

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.01 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $881.43M. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -30.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 76.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days YSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Yatsen Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 15.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.23% in past 5-day. Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) showed a performance of 42.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.74 million shares which calculate 11.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.72. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -538.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -360.71% for stock’s current value.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yatsen Holding Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is -8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $211.01 million and $229.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.80% while estimating it to be -35.00% for the next quarter.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.78% institutions for Yatsen Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 40.45 million shares of worth $62.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 13.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.14 million shares of worth $5.5 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.