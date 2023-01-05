Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) 45.48% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.07 trading at $1.17 or 1.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.15B. That most recent trading price of WYNN’s stock is at a discount of -4.81% from its 52-week high price of $96.50 and is indicating a premium of 45.48% from its 52-week low price of $50.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.29%, in the last five days WYNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $92.07 price level, adding 0.3% to its value on the day. Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.79% in past 5-day. Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) showed a performance of 6.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.69 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wynn Resorts Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.96% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.40% in the current quarter and calculating 85.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $871.21 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.80% during past 5 years.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.61% institutions for Wynn Resorts Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WYNN for having 11.32 million shares of worth $645.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 9.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $526.18 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.5 million shares of worth $472.73 million or 6.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $240.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.