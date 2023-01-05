With 41.21% From The Low, Is Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at $0.46 or 39.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.11M. That most recent trading price of ATXG’s stock is at a discount of -39690.3% from its 52-week high price of $656.54 and is indicating a premium of 41.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 39.08%, in the last five days ATXG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, subtracting -10.0% to its value on the day. Addentax Group Corp.’s shares saw a change of 11.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.26% in past 5-day. Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) showed a performance of -33.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68690.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.00% during past 5 years.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.02% institutions for Addentax Group Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the top institutional holder at ATXG for having 6260.0 shares of worth $17715.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.