With 23.64% Distance From Low, Is Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.11 or 24.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.45M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -605.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 23.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.98%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 18.76% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of -46.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.64. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -925.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -925.45% for stock’s current value.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.64% institutions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRSH for having 42814.0 shares of worth $23543.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 38326.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21075.0.