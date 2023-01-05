Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Currently -17.58% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.85 trading at $5.23 or 4.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.92B. That most recent trading price of VLO’s stock is at a discount of -17.58% from its 52-week high price of $146.80 and is indicating a premium of 39.9% from its 52-week low price of $75.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days VLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/30/22 when the stock touched $124.85 price level, adding 2.11% to its value on the day. Valero Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -5.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.37% in past 5-day. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) showed a performance of -5.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.83 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Valero Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 869.04% while that of industry is 24.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 167.60% in the current quarter and calculating 98.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.32 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $35.9 billion and $27.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.50% while estimating it to be 52.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.30% during past 5 years.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.74% institutions for Valero Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VLO for having 42.19 million shares of worth $4.48 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 35.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.81 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.02 million shares of worth $1.28 billion or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.21 billion in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.