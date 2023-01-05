UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is -5.17% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$34.07?

In recent trading session, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $492.07 trading at -$12.43 or -2.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $471.11B. That most recent trading price of UNH’s stock is at a discount of -13.42% from its 52-week high price of $558.10 and is indicating a premium of 9.42% from its 52-week low price of $445.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $5.16 in the current quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days UNH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $492.07 price level, adding 7.8% to its value on the day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -4.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) showed a performance of -5.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $595.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $480.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $650.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.45% for stock’s current value.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.77% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.20% in the current quarter and calculating 12.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.97 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $73.74 billion and $78.79 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.20% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.22%.

UNH Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 17 and January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.12% institutions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UNH for having 82.12 million shares of worth $42.18 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 71.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.83 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.63 million shares of worth $14.19 billion or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.67 billion in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.