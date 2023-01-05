UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Down Almost -4.27% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $39.25 trading at $0.66 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.84B. That closing price of UDRâ€™s stock is at a discount of -55.57% from its 52-week high price of $61.06 and is indicating a premium of 5.27% from its 52-week low price of $37.18. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UDR Inc. (UDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.71%, in the last five days UDR remained trading in the green while hitting it's week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $39.25 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. UDR Inc.'s shares saw a change of 1.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.90% in past 5-day. UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) showed a performance of -4.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -80.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.46% for stockâ€™s current value.

UDR Inc. (UDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UDR Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.92% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -70.30% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.70% from the last financial year's standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $398.78 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $404.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $347.02 million and $356.18 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.90% while estimating it to be 13.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company's earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.60% during past 5 years.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company's total shares while institution are holding 100.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.45% institutions for UDR Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UDR for having 52.11 million shares of worth $2.05 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 16.01% of the company's outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., which was holding about 36.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm's hold over 11.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company's shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.44 million shares of worth $566.65 million or 4.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $379.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company's stock.