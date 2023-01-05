Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) 62.52% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 8.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.13 trading at $2.44 or 6.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.01B. That closing price of TCOM’s stock is at a premium of 5.61% from its 52-week high price of $35.99 and is indicating a premium of 62.52% from its 52-week low price of $14.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.84%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $38.13 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.53% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of 18.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.99 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $279.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $217.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $362.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -850.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -471.33% for stock’s current value.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.64% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -142.90% in the current quarter and calculating 500.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $702.49 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $779.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $650.41 million and $570.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.00% while estimating it to be 36.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.12% institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 28.63 million shares of worth $1.09 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 27.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.47 million shares of worth $284.72 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.96 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $265.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.