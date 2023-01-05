The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Is Down -11.18% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.51 trading at -$0.26 or -1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.73M. That closing price of JYNT’s stock is at a discount of -387.56% from its 52-week high price of $65.87 and is indicating a premium of 4.89% from its 52-week low price of $12.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 145.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Joint Corp. (JYNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.89%, in the last five days JYNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/28/22 when the stock touched $13.51 price level, adding 13.34% to its value on the day. The Joint Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.78% in past 5-day. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) showed a performance of -11.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 8.88 days to cover the short interests.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Joint Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -77.08% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.50% in the current quarter and calculating 800.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.79 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $20.99 million and $22.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.90% while estimating it to be 21.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

JYNT Dividends

The Joint Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.69% institutions for The Joint Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at JYNT for having 2.25 million shares of worth $34.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bandera Partners LLC, which was holding about 2.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.92 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.09 million shares of worth $17.14 million or 7.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.