The 12-Month Price Target For TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Is Now $4.09.

In last trading session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at $0.76 or 18.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33M. That closing price of TCBP’s stock is at a discount of -3478.73% from its 52-week high price of $175.00 and is indicating a premium of 42.54% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15670.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.45%, in the last five days TCBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $4.89 price level, adding 48.58% to its value on the day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s shares saw a change of 27.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.73% in past 5-day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) showed a performance of 1.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78170.0 shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.09 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.09. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.36% for stock’s current value.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.31% institutions for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Legal & General Group PLC is the top institutional holder at TCBP for having 0.21 million shares of worth $76250.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KCL Capital, LP, which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36790.0.