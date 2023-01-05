Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Is Currently -44.69% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.15 trading at $0.09 or 0.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.18B. That most recent trading price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -44.69% from its 52-week high price of $21.92 and is indicating a premium of 24.95% from its 52-week low price of $11.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days STLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $15.15 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Stellantis N.V.’s shares saw a change of 6.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.57% in past 5-day. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) showed a performance of -2.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.9 million shares which calculate 2.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -124.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.05% for stock’s current value.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stellantis N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.00% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.7 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021. Company posted $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.20% while estimating it to be 79.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.74% during past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.45% institutions for Stellantis N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bpifrance SA is the top institutional holder at STLA for having 192.7 million shares of worth $2.38 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 91.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.63 million shares of worth $382.98 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $270.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.