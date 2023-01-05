RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -9.04% Last Month.

In last trading session, RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) saw 23.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.00 trading at -$0.2 or -1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of RXO’s stock is at a discount of -50.0% from its 52-week high price of $25.50 and is indicating a premium of 13.24% from its 52-week low price of $14.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RXO Inc. (RXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.16%, in the last five days RXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $17.00 price level, adding 5.45% to its value on the day. RXO Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.29% in past 5-day. RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) showed a performance of -9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.53 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.88% for stock’s current value.

RXO Inc. (RXO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

RXO Dividends

RXO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.49% institutions for RXO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF is the top institutional holder at RXO for having 3.49 million shares of worth $59.26 million. And as of Nov 29, 2022, it was holding 3.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SPDR S&P Mid Cap 400 ETF Trust, which was holding about 1.01 million shares on Nov 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.14 million.