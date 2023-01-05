Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Currently -59.56 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.89 trading at -$4.65 or -3.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.09B. That most recent trading price of PANW’s stock is at a discount of -59.56% from its 52-week high price of $213.63 and is indicating a discount of -2.13% from its 52-week low price of $136.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days PANW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $133.89 price level, adding 6.66% to its value on the day. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.48% in past 5-day. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) showed a performance of -19.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.51 million shares which calculate 5.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $215.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $170.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $268.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.97% for stock’s current value.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palo Alto Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.11% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.50% in the current quarter and calculating 20.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 billion for the same. And 33 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.07%.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.95% institutions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PANW for having 23.04 million shares of worth $3.79 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 23.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.8 million shares of worth $1.45 billion or 9.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $718.89 million in the company or a holder of 4.51% of company’s stock.