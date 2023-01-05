ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Climbs 306.80% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $62.20?

In last trading session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw 6.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.20 trading at $0.59 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.04B. That closing price of ON’s stock is at a discount of -24.24% from its 52-week high price of $77.28 and is indicating a premium of 28.04% from its 52-week low price of $44.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.26 in the current quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days ON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $62.20 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -0.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.37% in past 5-day. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) showed a performance of -14.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.07 million shares which calculate 4.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $83.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.58% for stock’s current value.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ON Semiconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.98% while that of industry is 25.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.60% in the current quarter and calculating -7.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.08 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.60% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 306.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.33%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 06 and February 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.67% institutions for ON Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ON for having 49.91 million shares of worth $3.1 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 45.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.84 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.92 million shares of worth $803.69 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $629.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.