OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.24?

In last trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.04 or 3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.02M. That closing price of OPâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1770.97% from its 52-week high price of $23.20 and is indicating a premium of 14.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 323.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.33%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 11.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.83% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of -42.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.96 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for OceanPal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Veriti Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at OP for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.84% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, which was holding about 65855.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31646.0.