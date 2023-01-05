Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Projected To Shrink By -400.0% Or More

In recent trading session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.45 or 73.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.67M. That most recent trading price of MOBQ’s stock is at a discount of -164.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.80 and is indicating a premium of 67.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28460.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 73.77%, in the last five days MOBQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, subtracting -19.1% to its value on the day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.24% in past 5-day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) showed a performance of -33.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -400.0% for stock’s current value.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.70% during past 5 years.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.69% institutions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Accredited Investors is the top institutional holder at MOBQ for having 88903.0 shares of worth $65343.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LPL Financial LLC, which was holding about 84600.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62181.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8881.0 shares of worth $6527.0 or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5950.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4373.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.