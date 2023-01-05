MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): -37.45% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.65 trading at $0.11 or 0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.54B. That most recent trading price of MGM’s stock is at a discount of -37.45% from its 52-week high price of $49.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.92% from its 52-week low price of $26.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MGM Resorts International (MGM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days MGM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $35.65 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. MGM Resorts International’s shares saw a change of 5.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.93% in past 5-day. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) showed a performance of -4.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.07 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.59% for stock’s current value.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MGM Resorts International is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 292.54% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 666.70% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.24 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.48 billion and $3.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.70% while estimating it to be 6.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.70% during past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.58% institutions for MGM Resorts International that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MGM for having 38.4 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $700.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.03 million shares of worth $290.38 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $238.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.