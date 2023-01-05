Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Has Seen A Fall Of -89.46% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.04 or 6.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.55M. That most recent trading price of LABP’s stock is at a discount of -733.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.92 and is indicating a premium of 64.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 531.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.55%, in the last five days LABP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Landos Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.18% in past 5-day. Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) showed a performance of 123.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61130.0 shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -238.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 66.1% for stock’s current value.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Landos Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.96% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -333.30% in the current quarter and calculating 6.30% increase in the next quarter.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.90% institutions for Landos Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LABP for having 14.87 million shares of worth $10.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 36.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.