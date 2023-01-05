Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Up 11.79% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $4.08?

In last trading session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw 10.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.68 trading at $4.46 or 13.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.93B. That closing price of JEF’s stock is at a discount of -7.26% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 33.09% from its 52-week low price of $25.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.59 in the current quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.03%, in the last five days JEF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $38.68 price level, adding 5.2% to its value on the day. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.79% in past 5-day. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) showed a performance of 2.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.49 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.61% for stock’s current value.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.65% while that of industry is -11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.80% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.29 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 87.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 131.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 10 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.89% institutions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JEF for having 20.4 million shares of worth $563.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $502.28 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.41 million shares of worth $159.46 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $136.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.