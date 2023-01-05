Is ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Expensive At $1.39? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) saw 26.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.77 or 124.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.53M. That most recent trading price of ABVC’s stock is at a discount of -183.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.94 and is indicating a premium of 64.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25140.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 124.19%, in the last five days ABVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 25.67% to its value on the day. ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) showed a performance of -18.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36520.0 shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.37% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -583.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -583.45% for stock’s current value.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ABVC BioPharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.80% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.30% during past 5 years.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.99% institutions for ABVC BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ABVC for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $0.45 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89597.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.