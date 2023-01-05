Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) At $5.22: What To Do?

In last trading session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw 12.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.22 trading at $0.13 or 2.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92B. That closing price of HBM’s stock is at a discount of -67.62% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 41.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days HBM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/28/22 when the stock touched $5.22 price level, adding 2.25% to its value on the day. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.79% in past 5-day. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) showed a performance of -10.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.31 million shares which calculate 8.72 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hudbay Minerals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 69.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $284.54 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $426.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -68.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.10%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.99% institutions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at HBM for having 43.86 million shares of worth $178.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, which was holding about 30.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.46 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.46 million shares of worth $22.0 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.52 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.