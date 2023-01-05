How To Know If HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Is Expensive At $22.57.

In last trading session, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.57 trading at -$0.6 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That closing price of HPK’s stock is at a discount of -69.3% from its 52-week high price of $38.21 and is indicating a premium of 29.15% from its 52-week low price of $15.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 173.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.59%, in the last five days HPK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $22.57 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.87% in past 5-day. HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) showed a performance of -1.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 million shares which calculate 7.78 days to cover the short interests.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HighPeak Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 228.79% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 148.60% in the current quarter and calculating 268.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 228.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.98 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $281.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $98.67 million and $92.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 161.50% while estimating it to be 204.90% for the next quarter.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 87.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.22% institutions for HighPeak Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at HPK for having 5.0 million shares of worth $112.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $3.98 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.