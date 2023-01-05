Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Adds 282.22% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.84M. That closing price of HZN’s stock is at a discount of -408.72% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 82.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Horizon Global Corporation (HZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

HZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. Horizon Global Corporation’s shares saw a change of 342.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 282.22% in past 5-day. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) showed a performance of 173.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60150.0 shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -72.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 41.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.86% for stock’s current value.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209.05 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $210.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.70%.

HZN Dividends

Horizon Global Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.08% institutions for Horizon Global Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at HZN for having 4.56 million shares of worth $7.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 16.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas FRM LLC, which was holding about 2.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.26 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.23 million shares of worth $5.56 million or 11.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.11 million in the company or a holder of 4.41% of company’s stock.