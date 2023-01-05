Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) At $11.57: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw 7.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.57 trading at $0.75 or 6.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.74B. That closing price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -48.66% from its 52-week high price of $17.20 and is indicating a premium of 39.24% from its 52-week low price of $7.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.93%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $11.57 price level. Gold Fields Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.54% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of 3.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.37 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Fields Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.86% while that of industry is -3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.50%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.22% institutions for Gold Fields Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 51.1 million shares of worth $413.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $257.02 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 45.74 million shares of worth $370.02 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $62.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.