Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -188.18%.

In last trading session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.47 trading at $0.08 or 2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $643.93M. That closing price of GENI’s stock is at a discount of -128.24% from its 52-week high price of $7.92 and is indicating a premium of 36.6% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 870.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genius Sports Limited (GENI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.36%, in the last five days GENI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $3.47 price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. Genius Sports Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.12% in past 5-day. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) showed a performance of -29.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.91 million shares which calculate 5.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -188.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.09% for stock’s current value.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Sports Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 91.09% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.10% in the current quarter and calculating 67.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.16 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.78% institutions for Genius Sports Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at GENI for having 18.69 million shares of worth $42.06 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 5.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.76 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.07 million shares of worth $18.6 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.