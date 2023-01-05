Does Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Look Expensive At $86.65? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw 7.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.65 trading at $0.93 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.83B. That closing price of MS’s stock is at a discount of -26.64% from its 52-week high price of $109.73 and is indicating a premium of 16.85% from its 52-week low price of $72.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days MS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $86.65 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. Morgan Stanley’s shares saw a change of 1.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) showed a performance of -5.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.97 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Morgan Stanley is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.65% while that of industry is -6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.20% in the current quarter and calculating -9.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $255.78 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $280.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $296.02 billion and $279.2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.60% while estimating it to be 0.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.51%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 17 and January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.40% institutions for Morgan Stanley that are currently holding shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MS for having 377.09 million shares of worth $28.68 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 21.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 122.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.33 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 41.21 million shares of worth $3.13 billion or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.36 billion in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.