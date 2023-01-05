Does AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) Look Expensive At $2.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) saw 10.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.5 or 30.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $275.46M. That most recent trading price of AMTD’s stock is at a discount of -1105.61% from its 52-week high price of $25.80 and is indicating a premium of 25.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 645.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.38%, in the last five days AMTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, subtracting -4.39% to its value on the day. AMTD IDEA Group’s shares saw a change of -8.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) showed a performance of -13.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $139.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $139.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $139.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6432.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6432.24% for stock’s current value.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021. Company posted $33.07 million and $38.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% while estimating it to be -1.70% for the next quarter.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.30% institutions for AMTD IDEA Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AMTD for having 1.27 million shares of worth $1.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, which was holding about 21946.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25457.0.