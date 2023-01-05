Do You Like Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) At $11.04?

In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.04 trading at -$0.3 or -2.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.15B. That most recent trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -86.96% from its 52-week high price of $20.64 and is indicating a premium of 27.54% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.64%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $11.04 price level, adding 2.99% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.47% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.19 million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sibanye Stillwater Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.86% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -24.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.20% during past 5 years.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.17% institutions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Condire Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 5.49 million shares of worth $54.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.95 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $22.43 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.