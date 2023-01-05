Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Currently -34.54% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw 11.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.39 trading at $1.78 or 5.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.96B. That closing price of DAL’s stock is at a discount of -34.54% from its 52-week high price of $46.27 and is indicating a premium of 20.91% from its 52-week low price of $27.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.1 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.46%, in the last five days DAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $34.39 price level, adding 0.23% to its value on the day. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.53% in past 5-day. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) showed a performance of -3.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.96 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $81.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -135.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.77% for stock’s current value.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Delta Air Lines Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 173.53% while that of industry is 23.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400.00% in the current quarter and calculating 134.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.16 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $9.47 billion and $8.92 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.40% while estimating it to be 28.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.31%.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 11 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.91% institutions for Delta Air Lines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DAL for having 69.44 million shares of worth $2.01 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 37.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.88 million shares of worth $547.05 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $427.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.