Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Jumped 0.10% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.12 trading at $0.02 or 0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $261.39M. That most recent trading price of DLCA’s stock is at a discount of -2.27% from its 52-week high price of $10.35 and is indicating a premium of 4.25% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33220.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days DLCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $10.12 price level. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.10% in past 5-day. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) showed a performance of 0.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9390.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

DLCA Dividends

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.58% institutions for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at DLCA for having 1.94 million shares of worth $19.08 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Periscope Capital Inc., which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.65 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $3.29 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.