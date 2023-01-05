Buy, Sell Or Hold Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) At $1.16?

In recent trading session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.09 or 8.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.32M. That most recent trading price of GSUN’s stock is at a discount of -8089.66% from its 52-week high price of $95.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 795.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.41%, in the last five days GSUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 9.38% to its value on the day. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.90% in past 5-day. Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) showed a performance of -23.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.15% institutions for Golden Sun Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GSUN for having 11778.0 shares of worth $14251.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 5277.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6385.0.