Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Is Currently -23.02% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.67 trading at $1.21 or 4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.49B. That closing price of BAM’s stock is at a discount of -23.02% from its 52-week high price of $36.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.81% from its 52-week low price of $26.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.25%, in the last five days BAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/29/22 when the stock touched $29.67 price level, adding 0.44% to its value on the day. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 3.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.52% in past 5-day. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) showed a performance of -10.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.78 million shares which calculate 4.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.48% for stock’s current value.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 660.00% in the current quarter and calculating 102.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -94.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $854 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $918 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -94.70% while estimating it to be -94.60% for the next quarter.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.92% institutions for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BAM for having 130.34 million shares of worth $5.8 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 97.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.34 billion.

On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.76 million shares of worth $981.25 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.5 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $868.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.