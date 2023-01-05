biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Plunged -18.86% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at -$0.14 or -4.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $216.44M. That most recent trading price of BTMD’s stock is at a discount of -250.67% from its 52-week high price of $10.52 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24360.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For biote Corp. (BTMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.46%, in the last five days BTMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 23.08% to its value on the day. biote Corp.’s shares saw a change of -15.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.86% in past 5-day. biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) showed a performance of -24.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70130.0 shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -266.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

biote Corp. (BTMD) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.86 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BTMD Dividends

biote Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.09% institutions for biote Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cohanzick Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTMD for having 0.4 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.45 million.

On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $2.17 million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.