BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) Jumps 5.89%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.01 or 5.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.29M. That closing price of PHGE’s stock is at a discount of -970.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.14 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiomX Inc. (PHGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.89%, in the last five days PHGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 10.95% to its value on the day. BiomX Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.76% in past 5-day. BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) showed a performance of -26.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -900.0% for stock’s current value.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BiomX Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.50% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.61% institutions for BiomX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PHGE for having 2.81 million shares of worth $0.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $34998.0 or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58700.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11499.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.