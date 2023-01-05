Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) At $3.11: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.11 trading at -$0.01 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.07B. That most recent trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -28.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.01 and is indicating a premium of 27.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $3.11 price level, adding 0.64% to its value on the day. Banco Santander S.A.’s shares saw a change of 5.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.76% in past 5-day. Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of 5.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.38 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Santander S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.82% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.30% during past 5 years.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and February 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.03% institutions for Banco Santander S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 150.13 million shares of worth $420.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which was holding about 20.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.36 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 89.38 million shares of worth $207.36 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $128.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.