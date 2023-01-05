Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Plunged -5.04% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) saw 10.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.89 trading at -$0.86 or -2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.79B. That closing price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -42.63% from its 52-week high price of $39.78 and is indicating a premium of 26.78% from its 52-week low price of $20.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.99%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $27.89 price level, adding 7.16% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Company’s shares saw a change of -5.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.04% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) showed a performance of -5.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.58 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baker Hughes Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.62% while that of industry is 0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.00% in the current quarter and calculating 121.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.08 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $5.52 billion and $4.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.10% while estimating it to be 20.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.05%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 18 and January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.53% institutions for Baker Hughes Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 120.13 million shares of worth $3.47 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 112.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.26 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 55.16 million shares of worth $1.16 billion or 6.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $984.89 million in the company or a holder of 5.67% of company’s stock.