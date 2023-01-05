Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) 15.73% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.98?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.21 trading at $1.01 or 16.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -104.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 40.92% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 990.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.29%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $7.21 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.73% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of 2.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.7% for stock’s current value.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.46% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 21.83 million shares of worth $157.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.84 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.26 million shares of worth $16.26 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.