Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) At $12.01: What To Do?

In last trading session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.01 trading at $0.18 or 1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.23B. That closing price of ATEC’s stock is at a discount of -13.66% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 52.29% from its 52-week low price of $5.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.52%, in the last five days ATEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $12.01 price level, adding 4.91% to its value on the day. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) showed a performance of 16.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.48 million shares which calculate 7.83 days to cover the short interests.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alphatec Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 75.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.00% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.20% in the current quarter and calculating 35.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.18 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.38% institutions for Alphatec Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATEC for having 4.95 million shares of worth $32.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.45 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.9 million shares of worth $12.4 million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.