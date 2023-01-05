Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Drops -89.09% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $1.15?

In recent trading session, Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.07 or 6.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.60M. That most recent trading price of AKLI’s stock is at a discount of -3167.83% from its 52-week high price of $37.58 and is indicating a premium of 25.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96520.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 136.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.48%, in the last five days AKLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 2.54% to its value on the day. Akili Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.00% in past 5-day. Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) showed a performance of -30.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98860.0 shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Akili Inc. (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.28% institutions for Akili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bailard, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AKLI for having 38357.0 shares of worth $86686.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.