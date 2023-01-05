After A 5.01% Gain In Share Price, Is Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.02 or 5.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.61M. That closing price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -384.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.13 and is indicating a premium of 34.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verastem Inc. (VSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.01%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/04/23 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.33% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of 0.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.73 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -581.82% for stock’s current value.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.88% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 153.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $50k and $545k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.15% institutions for Verastem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 26.99 million shares of worth $31.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 19.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.2 million shares of worth $6.04 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.