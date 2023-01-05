After A 0.39% Gain In Share Price, Is Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.63 trading at $0.06 or 0.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.40B. That most recent trading price of NEOG’s stock is at a discount of -183.3% from its 52-week high price of $44.28 and is indicating a premium of 32.89% from its 52-week low price of $10.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.39%, in the last five days NEOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/05/23 when the stock touched $15.63 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Neogen Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.64% in past 5-day. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) showed a performance of -5.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.84 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -180.00% in the current quarter and calculating -180.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.79 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $235.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.29% institutions for Neogen Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NEOG for having 11.85 million shares of worth $285.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $250.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.3 million shares of worth $87.99 million or 5.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $111.99 million in the company or a holder of 4.31% of company’s stock.