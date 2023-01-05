After A -0.31% Drop In Share Price, Is Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw 6.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.51 trading at -$0.02 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.81B. That closing price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -67.74% from its 52-week high price of $10.92 and is indicating a premium of 15.67% from its 52-week low price of $5.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/30/22 when the stock touched $6.51 price level, adding 9.08% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -8.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.58% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of -14.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.37 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 288.89% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 118.70% in the current quarter and calculating -70.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $737.46 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $776.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $602.38 million and $416.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.40% while estimating it to be 86.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 186.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.99% institutions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPG for having 21.3 million shares of worth $151.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, which was holding about 18.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $128.16 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.44 million shares of worth $122.28 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.01 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $79.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.