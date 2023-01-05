12-Month Price Target For Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Now Sits At $21.00

In last trading session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw 12.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.66 trading at $0.04 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.98B. That closing price of ET’s stock is at a discount of -11.06% from its 52-week high price of $12.95 and is indicating a premium of 24.96% from its 52-week low price of $8.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Transfer LP (ET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days ET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the stock touched $11.66 price level, adding 2.26% to its value on the day. Energy Transfer LP’s shares saw a change of -1.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.02% in past 5-day. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) showed a performance of -6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.73 million shares which calculate 4.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.07% for stock’s current value.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Transfer LP is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.46% while that of industry is 6.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.00% in the current quarter and calculating 34.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.04 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 889.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.10%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.85% institutions for Energy Transfer LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at ET for having 186.67 million shares of worth $1.86 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 116.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 billion.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 63.97 million shares of worth $745.87 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.86 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $394.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.