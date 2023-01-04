Why Should You Consider Adding E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) To Your Portfolio?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The EJH stock price is -7354.55% off its 52-week high price of $32.80 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 784.64K shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/03/23 when the EJH stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 31.23%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares have moved 3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -28.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 2.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 41811.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 20463.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.